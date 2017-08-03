Reaction to proposal to cut down on green card holders

The topic of illegal immigration has been controversial and divisive for years. Now the issue of legal immigration is becoming controversial as well.

On Wednesday President Trump,flanked by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and Georgia Senator David Perdue, announced his support for a bill being introduced by the two lawmakers. It would cut the number of Green Card holders by half a million people by 2027.

The bill is being dubbed a “merit based” immigration system where preference would be offered to those who speak English and who have advanced job skills that can advance the economy.

Thursday, Senator Perdue told FOX News “It brings the right skills in. It balances the work force and helps wage disparity become more manageable.”

Perdue and the Administration say this would put Americans first and that fewer Green Card holders would mean more Americans getting jobs.

In Savannah, immigrant advocate Mariela Orellana reacted by saying the Statue of Liberty says “give me your huddled masses, not your PhD’s. “They still don’t get it,” she said. “Lawmakers don’t understand this county needs all kinds of people with different abilities and that includes people who are painters or who work in construction.”

Alejandro Martinez, a contractor in Savannah agrees. He is first generation American but takes offense at the idea that only English speaking pepole with a high skill set have something to offer. “Right now it’s hard to get workers, there’s so much work to be done

and there’s not enough workers to paint or do landscaping,” he said. ” Under this rule, a lot of my family would not be able to come over here. Half of my family’s from Mexico.”

While Georgia’s senator says it’s a step in the right direction, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham does not. “South Carolina’s economy – the number one is agriculture, number two is tourism,” Graham told NBC.

Graham believes his state’s economy could be damaged if there were not enough workers. “I can’t believe that somebody who owns a hotel or restaurant and golf courses wouldn’t figure this out. So here’s what I think. They’re changing the topic from Russia. This immigration proposal is not going to to anywhere because it would devastate the economy,” he told the reporter.

But Perdue on Thursday told FOX News that Visas for agriculture would still be allowed and would still be important. “What we’re focused on in this bill is permanent legal immigration—green cards only. What Senator Graham is talking about, in the agriculture and tourism business, is more impacted by our temporary worker visa program, the H-1B, H-2A, and H-2B visas. They do need work. But that is not in the scope of what we’re doing in the RAISE Act.”

Perdue predicted once more was known about the bill that it would garner support.