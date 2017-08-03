Police seek to identify suspects in Bluffton High break-in

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton police seek the public’s assistance identifying three men who broke into Bluffton High School last week, stealing from the school on July 27.

The suspects broke into the school shortly after 1 a.m. and remained in the school until 4:45 a.m.

Police say a duffle bag full of items, including a camera tripod and overhead projector, were stolen in the break-in.

The three unknown males appear to be between 15 and 20 years of age.

If you have any information about the individuals or the incident, police urge you to contact Detective Sergeant Laura Rutland at (843) 706-4598 or the Bluffton Police Department at (843) 706-455-.

The Bluffton tip line is also open at (843) 706-4560.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or submit a web tip here.