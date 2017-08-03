Mosquito Control: West Nile Virus in Midtown, increase in E Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Mosquito Control reported finding West Nile Virus (WNV) in mosquitoes in midtown Savannah as well as a significant increase in WNV in the mosquito population in eastern Chatham County. This is in addition to previous activity detected in eastern and southeastern parts of the county.

The Department of Public Health encourages residents to remain vigilant about preventing mosquito breeding and protecting themselves from mosquito bites.

According to a release from their office, WNV is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes. About 80 percent of people infected with WNV will not show any symptoms at all; however, cases can range from mild to severe. Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile Virus are more likely to bite during the evening, night, and early morning.

Chatham County Mosquito Control will continue to take steps to reduce the mosquito population, but county residents also play a role in that effort.

Residents are strongly encouraged to drain, fill or get rid of items that hold water in yards and neighborhoods and keep vegetation cut low to prevent landing sites for adult mosquitoes. In addition, use EPA-registered insect repellents with 20-30 percent DEET when outside.

Chatham County Mosquito Control is actively treating all areas of Chatham County for mosquitoes. Residents should expect to see Mosquito Control’s low flying, yellow helicopters on a regular basis throughout the county.