Missing SC toddler found healthy more than a mile in the woods

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – A dog team is credited with finding a missing toddler more than a mile into the woods in South Carolina.

The Sun News reports that the 2-year-old boy was found in good health on Monday night.

A Horry County police report says officers responded after a 28-year-old woman said she left the child in the care of a woman.

The report says when the mother returned, the baby had disappeared and the woman said she was on the porch talking to friends while supervising several children.

A dog team began searching the surrounding woods around 9:20 p.m., and found the diaper-clad child around 10:50 p.m. The released report didn’t include charges, and identified the caregiver only as “the witness.”

The case has been forwarded to the Department of Social Services.