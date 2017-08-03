DEVELOPING: Police respond to multiple shooting on 35th Street & Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police and emergency services are at the scene of a shooting on 35th Street and Ogeechee Road in Savannah.

Police say one individual is suffering life-threatening injuries and the two others involved have non-life-threatening injuries.

Ogeechee Road from 37th Street to 32nd Street is blocked due to the police activity, according to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

No other details were made immediately available. News 3 will continue to update this story.