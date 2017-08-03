Metro detectives seek to identify jewelry theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Southside Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a jewelry theft that occurred on July 25 at the Zales in the 7800 Block of Abercorn Street.

Reportedly, two male suspects entered the store, inquiring about various necklaces. The store associate proceeded to show the males a few options when one of the suspects snatched the jewelry, worth over $13,000, and fled with the other male.

The pair is also suspected of a theft at the J.C. Penny in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street on July 12.

Both suspects are described as black males in their mid-20s, standing around 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 150 pounds. One suspect wore a red jersey during the incident and had several tattoos. The other suspect wore a red jersey during the incident as well.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 351-3400.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.