Gadsden Elementary kicks off first day with red carpet, special guests

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Thousands of Savannah-Chatham County Public School students returned to school on Thursday morning, including those that attend Gadsden Elementary.

The bell didn’t ring until 9:00 a.m., but when students arrived, they were greeted with a very special welcome.

—

It may have been a cloudy, first day of school for Gadsden Elementary School students, but thanks to 100 Black Men of Savannah, the kids were wearing backpacks and smiles–bright enough to light up the morning sky.

“We want them to understand that we’re going to always, as a community, rally around them and encourage them and clap for them and be their number one fans,” said Renee Evans, the Principal of Gadsden Elementary school.

This is the third year the organization brought the community together to give the kids a grand welcome back, and the support they would need to make it through the day.

It’s something volunteer, Alphonso Fields, says he wishes he had growing up. Fields says he was invited to participate in the event by 100 Black Men of Savannah.

“When I was going to school as a child, I didn’t have anything like this but I find this to be amazing!”

Something to get them going on what may have been a rather sleepy first day back, for some.

“Coming out here and doing this—the high-fives, the hand slaps—adds a bit of excitement to it,” Fields told News 3.

Some might even call it the Red Carpet treatment.

“I think it makes them smile inside and it puts an imprint on their brain that, ‘I’m supported, I have help—that we’re the village, we are their village and we’re here to protect them,” Principal Evans said.

And to make sure they learn and grow throughout the school year.