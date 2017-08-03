FUGITIVE FILES: Couple Wanted for Brazen Theft

Lisa Miller and Michael Crabtree are both wanted by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police for theft.

“This was a motor that belonged to the victim that she had taken out of one of her vehicles that was wrecked,” explained SCMPD Detective Richard Saxon. “She was planning to put it in another vehicle.”

“They saw it there?”

“Loaded it up in the back of a truck and sold it to to individuals.”

But their alleged crime, which happened in broad daylight, was caught on a surveillance camera. that enabled police to identify the couple.

Lisa Miller is 5’10” 130-140 pounds. Police believe she could be in the area, with Crabtree, possibly off Highway 17 near the Garden City line.

Michael Crabtree is 5’9″ 185-190 pounds with a muscular build.

He also has ties to the state of Oregon, and has an Oregon driver’s license.

If you know where either Lisa Miller or Michael Crabtree could be, contact Savannah Chatham Metro Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward, and help take these wanted fugitives off the streets.

“Most people if they are out in the open committing crimes and see a marked police car drive by they stop what they are doing, but they don’t think twice if a citizen rides by,” explained Saxon. “They don’t think anything about it. If those people can report stuff it helps us out tremendously.”