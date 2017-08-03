City approves zoning changes, allows for apartment complex in Forsyth Park-area

By Published: Updated:
The unit will be built in place of this parking lot.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council approved zoning changes today which will allow a new apartment complex to be built next to Forsyth Park.

The city approved Del Ray Ventures, LLC to build a 119-unit apartment complex in the Victorian District. Three ‘no’ votes were voiced.

The Charlotte developer asked for changes to zoning, stating that “the current development standards for the Victorian District do not allow for sufficient density and height to promote residential development.”

They say the zoning changes are needed to address the growing need for housing in the area.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) voted to recommend the denial of this request June 27.

The developer says they will work with MPC on the project valued at $20 million to build.

The complex would include two buildings, one five and the other six stories tall.

