Bluffton Police to close portion of Hwy 278 on Sunday to reconstruct fatal accident

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Police Department warn drivers to expect traffic disruption at the intersection of Highway 278 and Buck Island Road this Sunday, Aug. 6, from 6-9 a.m.

The Bluffton Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit will reconstruct the fatal accident that occurred at the same location. The accident resulted in the death of Jesse Flyod and her unborn child.

“Our CRU team will be out there early to disrupt traffic flow as little as possible. However, we ask motorists who will be driving in this area on Sunday to be patient,” said Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning.

Motorists traveling in the area of Buck Island Road and Highway 278 should use caution and be aware of officers working in the roadways.