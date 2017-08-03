Airport Worker Hit by Lightning

A ground worker at a Florida airport is – amazingly – out of the hospital after a near-death experience two weeks ago.

He was struck by lightning on the tarmac, and the entire moment was caught on video. 21-year-old Austin Dunn suffered third degree burns on his body.

Experts say the lightning strike came out of nowhere and nearly ended Dunn’s life.

Cameras caught the exact moment – a bolt of lightning – struck a plane… hitting the tail of a passenger plane. Austin, who is a ground worker dressed in orange, can be seen ducking under the plane’s wing. That’s when the lightning hit him, traveling into his left hand and out of his right.

Co-workers then run frantically, trying to flag someone down for help.

The 21-year-old suffered third-degree burns all over his body and bleeding on his brain.

After spending two weeks in the hospital, Dunn’s family and friends say they are relieved that he’s alive and making progress.

Officials say the airport did issue a lightning alert, but the airline itself has not commented on why workers were outside at the time.

As a reminder ~ when thunder roars, go indoors. Stay away from windows. Don’t go back outside until at least 30 minutes after the last lightning strike is seen or thunder is heard.