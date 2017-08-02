Trump announces plan to slash legal immigration

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump, an outspoken opponent of illegal immigration, announced his support Wednesday for a plan to scale back legal immigration as well.

“This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families,” Trump said.

The plan, introduced by Republican Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue, would consider education, ability to speak English, and high paying job offers when granting visas with the ultimate goal of limiting the entry of low-skilled workers.

“I think the more we have this conversation publicly and ask America who ought to get a green card in this country, the more momentum there’s going to be. The more support there’s going to be,” said presidential Special Advisor Stephen Miller.

On Twitter, Senator Lindsey Graham called the proposal “devastating” to his state, which relies on immigrant workers.

The president backed that bill after reluctantly signing another, which imposes sanctions on North Korea, Iran, and Russia.

Almost immediately after President Trump released a statement slamming the measure he’d just signed, saying he “favors tough measures,” but calling parts of the legislation “significantly flawed” and even “unconstitutional,” leading to questions about whether Russia will actually face punishment for its election hacking.

