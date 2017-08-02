Sheriff: Captured Alabama inmate “won’t be getting peanut butter”

The Associated Press Published:
Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, was captured Tuesday night about 20 miles north of West Palm Beach, Florida. [via NBC News]

MIAMI (AP) – Tips led Florida authorities to a house north of West Palm Beach where they captured the last of 12 inmates who used peanut butter to escape from an Alabama jail.

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder announced Tuesday night that 24-year-old Brady Kilpatrick was arrested, along with his sister, her fiance and a family friend. He says two people drove him to the home from Alabama.

The inmates escaped Sunday by writing a number in peanut butter over a cell door. An inexperienced guard in a control room thought he was opening a cell, but the number released a door to the outside.

Snyder says no one has escaped from his jail in Martin County, but “I can tell you this: He won’t be getting peanut butter.”

