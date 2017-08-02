SC Local Heroes Program

The South Carolina Local Heroes Program is proud to honor those who serve our great state and country with a special home buying and refinancing program like no other.

The SC Local Heroes Program is a home buying or refinancing program that is only available to:

• Teachers and School Administrators
• University & College Faculty and Staff
• Firefighters
• Law Enforcement & Public Safety Officers
• Medical Personnel (EMS & Paramedics, Doctors, Nurses, Dentists, Chiropractors & Administrators in the medical field)
• Military (Active duty, Reservists, National Guard members & Coast Guard Personnel)
• Military Veterans
• Government employees (City, County, State and Federal)

The SC Local Heroes Program offers significant savings that includes:

• ZERO bank fees
• Appraisal fee rebate
• Realtor commission rebate
• Fast & free pre-approval and closing
• Competitive interest rates

To learn more about the SC Local Heroes Program, visit www.sclocalheroes.com or call toll free 877-820-9262.

