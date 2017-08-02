Savannah 48 Hour Film Project shorts to premiere this Thursday-Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Last month, talented directors, actors and producers came together to participate in The 48 Hour Film Project.

(If you’re not familiar with the concept, the title says it all! Teams come together for one weekend to: write, shoot and edit a movie in only 48 hours!)

It can be quite the challenge, but those involved say the process usually proves to be a fulfilling one.

The Director of the 48 Hour Film Project, Anthony Paderewski, visited The Bridge on Wednesday to talk about the 25 films that were turned in this year.

Paderewski says he can tell participants are learning from their mistakes, as the quality of the films continues to improve each year.

Each film runs between 5:00 – 8:00 minutes long.

Awards will be handed out on Sunday, August 6th, at 6:00 p.m. at Billy’s Place on 20 E. Perry St. (Above McDonough’s Lounge)

Competitors came from three states this year : Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

Click ‘Play’ to find out which European country the winners will get to visit for Film-a-palooza.

If you’d like to check out the films and support our local filmmakers, check out the information below.