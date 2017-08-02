Register now for the John A Peters Tarpon Tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The John A Peters Tarpon Tournament kicks off August 9th, with fishing August 11th & 12th.

A portion of the proceeds go back to the St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations and this year there’s a fly fishing division.

The Tournament kicks off with a Captain’s Meeting held at Tubby’s Tank House in Thunderbolt on Wednesday August 9th.

Fishing is Friday the 11th or Saturday the 12th. The awards are after fishing on Saturday at the Savannah Yacht Club.

Visit JohnAPetersTarponTournament.com to register or for more information.