Ready for the Voice Festival? Do Savannah has your details

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready for three weeks of the Savannah Voice Festival! Your details are in Do Savannah Magazine.
Plus, a new contemporary Chinese exhibit at Sulfur Studios, Dan Cowan at the Tybee Post, Fuel & Marcy Playground at Stage on Bay & The Surfaris at Wormhole.
What: The 5th Annual Savannah VOICE Festival
When: Aug. 5-27
Where: Various venues around the city
Info: SavannahVOICEFestival.org
What: The Creative Mixture of Art
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4, opening reception; exhibit is up Aug. 4-6.
Where: Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.
Cost: Free
Info: sulfurstudios.org
What: Dan Cowan presents “Somewhere Called Now”
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave., Tybee Island
Cost: $10 adults, $7 children 12 and under
Info: 912-472-4790, tybeeposttheater.org
What: Fuel, Marcy Playground, Dishwalla
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: The Stage on Bay, 1200 W. Bay St.
Cost: $29 to $39
Info: savconcerts.com
What: The Surfaris, Laramie Dean, The Wave Slaves
When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: The Wormhole, 2307 Bull St.
Cost: $30 at the door; $20 online at ticketfly.com
Info: wormholebar.com