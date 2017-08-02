Ready for the Voice Festival? Do Savannah has your details

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready for three weeks of the Savannah Voice Festival! Your details are in Do Savannah Magazine.

Plus, a new contemporary Chinese exhibit at Sulfur Studios, Dan Cowan at the Tybee Post, Fuel & Marcy Playground at Stage on Bay & The Surfaris at Wormhole.

What: The 5th Annual Savannah VOICE Festival

When: Aug. 5-27

Where: Various venues around the city

Info: SavannahVOICEFestival.org

What: The Creative Mixture of Art

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4, opening reception; exhibit is up Aug. 4-6.

Where: Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.

Cost: Free

Info: sulfurstudios.org

What: Dan Cowan presents “Somewhere Called Now”

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave., Tybee Island

Cost: $10 adults, $7 children 12 and under

Info: 912-472-4790, tybeeposttheater.org

What: Fuel, Marcy Playground, Dishwalla

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: The Stage on Bay, 1200 W. Bay St.

Cost: $29 to $39

Info: savconcerts.com

What: The Surfaris, Laramie Dean, The Wave Slaves

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: The Wormhole, 2307 Bull St.

Cost: $30 at the door; $20 online at ticketfly.com

Info: wormholebar.com