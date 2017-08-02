Prepare for new hurricane season: check your insurance policy

Chatham County Emergency Management Agency wants people to spend this week preparing for the upcoming hurricane season. Wednesday was “insurance checkup day”, a time to go over your coverage with your agent.

State Farm Agent Pat Parker couldn’t agree more. He says the time to figure out your coverage is before the storm, not after. “You should have somebody you can rely on to call and ask about your policy,” he said. “People need to understand their policies. They need to have that conversation with their agent or their company about what exactly it (the policy) pays and when.”

In many cases, homeowners policies should pay for hurricane damage. However, in “named” events (or hurricanes) most insurance companies operating in coastal counties now charge a “hurricane” deductible which is higher than a regular homeowners deductible (which is often about $1,000.)

Parker says most hurricane deductibles are at least 2 percent of the amount of coverage. (For example: if your policy coverage is $250,000, the amount of your deductible would be $5,000.)

Parker says he’s also seen some policies that have even higher than that 2 percent, such at 5 percent of even 10 percent. “The higher deductible applies because it was a ‘named’ hurricane so people have to be aware of that,” he said.

He said some companies may even have a “wind” deductible which would apply in a named storm or one that is not named. So again, the best thing you can do to prepare is to understand your policy.

“Hurricane coverage is covered within most every (homeowners) policy we see here in Georgia so that would be one policy and then the flood policy would be another policy that everyone can have,” says Parker.

Parker says it’s important to note that flood insurance is a separate policy. He says homeowners insurance does not cover rising water from an outside source. You can buy a separate flood policy through the National Flood Insurance Program. Local agents can assist you but it takes 30 days for any flood policy to become effective.