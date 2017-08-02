Panelcraft recalls magnetic building sets for children

(NBC) – A choking hazard has prompted the recall of about 2,000 children’s magnetic building sets.

The recall involves two styles of Panelcraft Rainbow magnetic uilding sets, the Rainbow Dream Builder and the Rainbow Solid Builder.

The corner welds can break, causing the panels and frames to separate and release magnets during play.

The sets were sold at discount school supply, Kaplan Early Learning Company, Panelcraft and Tout About Toys.

Owners can contact Panelcraft for a free replacement.

Panelcraft can be reached toll-free at 888-288-7615 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.panelcraft.com and click on Contact Us for more information.