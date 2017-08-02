‘Miracle on the Hudson’ hero makes case against privatization of air traffic control

Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2010 file photo, Chesley Sullenberger responds to questions during a news interview as he arrives for the screening of a documentary entitled "Brace for Impact," in New York. Who are you going to trust when it comes to what’s best for the flying public? Members of Congress or the hero of the Miracle on the Hudson, retired Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger? (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Who are you going to trust when it comes to what’s best for the flying public? Members of Congress or the hero of the Miracle on the Hudson, retired Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger?

Proponents of privatizing air traffic control, a top priority of President Donald Trump, face fierce resistance from some Republicans, many Democrats and various advocacy groups.

That opposition has a forceful voice: Sullenberger, the pilot who managed to land an airliner in the Hudson River without the loss of a single life. Sullenberger says he considers the legislative proposal an attempt to boost the bottom lines of the airlines at the expense of the public.

He’s speaking out, knowing that the actions he and his crew took that January day in 2009 have gained them the public’s trust.

