Metro makes arrest after finding one man cut, another covered in gasoline

SAVANNAH, GA (August 2, 2017) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man for his actions during a fight with two other men on August 1.

At about 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Pritchard Street and Louisville Road in reference to a cutting.

Officers found Stuart Hunley, 55, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting, and Wayne Wilcox, 51, with non-life-threatening injuries from a physical altercation. Wilcox was also covered in gasoline.

Officers quickly located Alexander Workman, 56, and identified him as the suspect. He was taken into custody.

Workman was charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Investigators determined this dispute to be the result of all parties’ engagement in risky behavior.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.