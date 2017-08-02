Local distillery hosts golf tournament to support Parkinson’s awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ghost Coast Distillery is hosting a golf tournament this Friday to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease in Savannah and Chatham County.

The 1st Savannah PD Awareness $4,000,000 Golf Shoot-Out will honor and remember the loved ones who have have been touched by the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s Disease.

Golfers can register $100/person or $400/team. The four players who land “closest to the pin” have a chance to win $1,000,000, all while supporting a great cause.

Registration includes lunch, greens fees, golf carts, drinks and lots of giveaways and prizes.

To register or donate on behalf of someone you love with Parkinson’s Disease, you can visit nationalmovementalliance.org.

The tournament will be held at Bacon Park Golf Course, with lunch beginning at 11:00 a.m.