Identical twins receive perfect scores on ACT

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Identical twins from Kentucky scored the same nearly perfect scores on the ACT this summer, setting the bar fairly high for the upcoming school year.

Sophie Rydzewski and Nell Rydzewski decided to take the test on a whim in June.

“For about two weeks, we would take several practice tests, just several sections a day,” Nell said.

The scores came back, showing that both twins scored a 36.

“Then we jumped around the room a bit,” said Nell.

Those stellar scores landed the twins in the 99.9 percentile, ACT officials say.

About 2 million students took the test last year, but of that, only about 2,000 received a perfect score.

Amy Nall, assistant principal and dean of studies at the twins’ school, says she and the teachers are proud of the girls.

“It’s amazing,” Nall said. “One would start to answer and the other could answer.”

The twins say they generally know what the other is thinking, but say they “wouldn’t call it telepathy.”

The two already have big plans for the future. Sophie says she plans to become President one day.

“Nell would be my Vice President and then [she] rebelled against the Vice President idea,” Sophie said. “So now it’s President Sophie and Surgeon General.”

The girls don’t plan on taking the test again and may spend some free time playing tennis, piano or singing.