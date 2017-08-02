Hotel Indigo’s newest chef talks food, drinks & a new menu at Five Oaks Taproom

SAVANNAH, Ga.

There’s a new chef in town!

His name is Chef Jose Rodriguez and he’s creating dishes to make your mouth water at the Five Oaks Taproom at Hotel Indigo.

After two decades of travel and working in countries like Ireland, Portugal and Spain, he’s infusing a little bit of all the flavor he’s picked up along the way—right into the items on the menu!

He stopped by The Bridge on Wednesday to tell us all about the new menu launched last week and the four-course dinner and beer tasting starting tomorrow (Thursday, August 3rd.)

Click ‘Play’ to learn more about it and to learn more about how his journey led him to the Hostess City of the South.

Check out the details for the four-course dinner and beer tasting below.