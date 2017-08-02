Drug search warrant nets two arrests in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the arrest of two individuals at a residence in Hilton Head for illegal drugs and firearms.

Investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Juan Romero who has been selling illegal drugs over the past three months, according to BCSO.

BCSO investigators and SWAT deputies served the search at the 155 Dillon Road residence early yesterday morning.

Present inside the apartment at the time of the search were Romero and Ana Toscano-Ibanez, 17.

Romero was placed under arrest for the active arrest warrants and Toscano-Ibanez was detained while investigators conducted their search of the apartment.

During the search of the apartment investigators located and seized a trafficking amount of cocaine, distribution amounts of both marijuana and Xanax pills and two firearms: a pistol and a shotgun.

In light of the illegal drugs and firearms found inside the apartment, Romero was charged additionally and Toscano-Ibanez was placed under arrest for multiple offenses.

Both were transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, incarcerated and received bond hearings.

Romero remains incarcerated with a total bond amount set at $261,245.11 and Toscano-Ibanez with a bond set at $80,000.