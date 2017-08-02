City ready to Pay to Keep Savannah Officers on the Force

Now that the splitting of the police department is a sure thing, the City of Savannah has the manpower to man the beats, Chatham county doesn’t.

That means the county needs officers, and the best place to find them? Savannah.

But the city is already planning to make sure they keep their men and women in blue, by giving them more green.

600 in Savannah. 144 in Chatham County.

Those are the approximate numbers of officers needed to keep each area safe.

Most officers in Savannah start between $35,000 to just over $37,000 a year.

But in a letter sent out by City Manager Rob Hernandez, the city is already planning to increase that number, to increase the chances of keeping officers in Savannah.

“The City Manager wants to stay competitive with surrounding agencies and any new agency that may form in this area,” explained Michelle Gavin of the City of Savannah.

New agencies, like a Chatham County Police Department.

With a department to staff there, Savannah could increase salaries of current officers by up to $4000.

“Police officers are the biggest resources into improving public safety in Savannah,” said Gavin. “The city spends a lot of time and money into training these officers and they want to keep those officers, they don’t want any agency coming along and cherry picking our best and brightest.”

It costs about $75,000 to train and equip a new officer.

So potentially offering $4000 to keep someone from switching uniforms, the city feels is a bargain.

“Its not necessarily a case by case basis,” said Gavin. “But really looking at what the other agencies are offering how can we match that while maintaining an equitable police department using comon sense to apply those numbers and keep our officers happy.”

And keep the City Council happy who has made public safety its number one priority, and promised folks in the City a 7 minute response time on calls.

If it takes more money, in addition to across the board raises handed out just two years ago, then the City is ready to do it.

“Raising salaries is not a one time thing, you don’t just raise salaries and sit back 5-10 and lag behind and raise them again.”

The Police Department believes it can do that and keep its current staff of about 600 officers. Currently the Department is at 630 officers, and natural attrition of officers retiring or leaving before the February 1, 2018 split date means no one will have to lose their positions.

“The City Manager has said in a letter that he doesn’t anticipate anyone losing their job,” said Gavin. “If you want to stay with Savannah Police department, there’s a job for you.”

The City and County are still working on exact number of officers, and cost of running their own Police Departments.

The City says it isn’t waiting until February to break down those numbers. Conversations have already begun between City leaders and police .