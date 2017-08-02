Bus problems? Find out how to report issues for Savannah-Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Public Schools provide transportation to more than 22,000 students in the county. And with all those students, sometimes problems can arise.

If you have bus issues, you can call SCCPSS Transportation at 912-395-5591 (para español marcar el 912-395-6009).

You can also email WSAV at busproblems@wsav.com.

SCCPSS also launched a new transportation website for the 2017-18 school year to help parents stay better connected. The new website is Bus4Students.com,

The SCCPSS Transportation website also has resources like bus schedules, school bus stop finder and bell times.