UPDATE: 3 unaccounted for in Minneapolis school explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WSAV) – Fire officials say three people are unnacounted for after an explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneaopolis school.

The Minneapolis Fire Department reported one fatality in the explosion on the upper campus of Minnehaha Academy, but they have not been able to confirm that statement.

Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says three were rescued from the roof of the building. He says crews are searching for victims, including three people who are unaccounted for.

Five people have been transported to a nearby hospital.

The investigation into the explosion is ongoing, but officials say it might have been caused by a ruptured gas line.

Minnehaha Academy is a Christian college prep school, serving students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you further updates.

