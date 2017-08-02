Animal shelter needs interactive toys to get through storms

By Published:

Hilton Head Humane Association tries to keep their supply closet stocked with interactive toys in seasons of steady storms.  Lately the shelter has been going through Kongs, a popular brand of toy, fast because of all the thunderstorms.  The staff at HH Humane says the toys provide relief during the dogs highest points of anxiety.  The workers stuff the toys with peanut butter to busy the dog even more.  If you’d like to donate peanut butter or Kong toys, drop them by Hilton Head Humane Association any day at 10 Humane Way Open from 11 am until 4 pm.

