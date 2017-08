(NBC) — Amazon is fanning out all over the country today looking to hire thousands of full-time and part-time employees on the spot.

Amazon hopes to hire 50,000 new employees by tomorrow night.

The online shopping giant is trying to staff 13 fulfillment centers around the United States.

They’re hiring in-person and offering medical benefits in cities like Baltimore, Buffalo, Chattanooga and Oklahoma City to name a few.

Check out their website for a complete list of locations.