Affordable Housing on Hilton Head, Why isn’t anyone building?

There’s lots of work to be found on Hilton Head Island, but if you want a job there at a restaurant or even schools or hospitals, you probably won’t be able to afford to live there.

Water Walk at Shelter Cove Town Centre. Luxury apartments built on the water and right next door to the restaurants and shops at Shelter Cove Town Centre.

They are renting for around $2000 a month, and are already rented out. But not to most of the folks who work right next door.

The question many folks have is, why does it seem like no affordbale housing is being built on the island?

“I say i want to do a project on Hilton Head, what would you say?”

“I’d laugh,” said Jim Sewell, Developer. (laughs) “Who doesn’t.”

Jim Sewell of JLL may be laughing now, but he says the folks who live and work at restaurants, stores and more aren’t.

They want to live on Hilton Head, near where they work, but can’t find an apartment they can afford.

“Because of the old guard that is here,” says Sewell. “Its the same story in every city not just here. Not in my backyard.”

“Its a crisis. We don’t have an option to say not in my backyard anymore.”

Sewell says sewer and water regulations, oppressive zoning regulations and low density of homes per acre are stopping developers from building apartments or home for people who work here.

In addition, the town owns much of the available property, and Sewell says it doesn’t seem ready to let it go, even for the good of the community.

“Allowing higher density (houses or apartments per acre), that’s a complete game changer overnight,” explains Sewell. “If you allow 24 unit per acre on town land and you allow some subsidies for water and sewer, you will have workforce housing overnight, and guys will line up out the door to do it.”

“If we are going to have a sustainable community we are going to have to have housing and have to live here. So we have to look at all this land that we own and say, its ok, we have to change things, We are going to allow for some development to occur on our land even though we said we wouldnt because we are in a different time and we cant just live on these archaic zoning regulations.”

Sewell isn’t just talking about it, he tried to get the town to lease him some of their land to build affordbale housing. After the company made their money back, Sewell says the town would own the property, and get the revenue from it from then on out.

But Sewell says town leaders said no thanks.

Now many ask how much longer can they pass the buck befiore it costs the entire island.