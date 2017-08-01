Wisconsin company holds microchip party for employees receiving implants

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (NBC) – A Wisconsin company is offering employees a perk they say will take their workers into the future.

Three Square Market held a party for employees to get implanted with a microchip.

With the chip and a wave of their hand, employees will be able to open doors, log into their computers, use the copy machine and buy snacks in the break room.

The microchip is roughly the size of a grain of rice and is implanted into the hand using a syringe.

The implantation process takes less than a minute.

The program is completely voluntary, and the company expects around 50 employees to participate.

They insist that the convenience is the motivation for the program, not being “big brother.”

Three Square Market provides technology for mini markets and kiosks.