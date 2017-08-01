Victim arrested in E. 37th St. shooting

Savannah, GA (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metro Police releasing new information in a shooting on E. 37th St. and Paulsen Tuesday, August 1.

They tell us 21-year-old Khalid Felder went to the hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. That’s when they say he was uncooperative with police, initially giving a false name. It was later determined Felder had six outstanding warrants through SCMPD and one warrant for violating his probation. He was arrested and taken to the Chatham County Detention Center.

Officers tell us the shooting happened Tuesday around 12:50 p.m. on E. 37th and Paulsen Streets.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.