Tuesday Morning Tropics Update: Emily

A Tropical Storm is not the way you want to start the work week, but that is what the Sunshine State woke up to Monday. Heavy rain battered Florida as Tropical Storm Emily made landfall. Emily has now weakened to a tropical depression, with winds at 30 mph. The storm continues to track east northeast, into the Atlantic Ocean, over the next few days. Strengthening is not expected as the storm stays offshore.

Tropical Depression Emily stays far away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but we could still see some local impacts in the water. Be prepared for rip currents and rough surf.

A great beach day…if you stay on the sand. Rough surf again today. Use caution in the water!!! pic.twitter.com/hfAAdyZfYB — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) August 1, 2017