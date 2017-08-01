SC teen rides bike across country for clean water fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A 13-year-old who is riding cross country to help countries get clean water crossed the finish line today in South Carolina.

Months ago Scotty Parker set out from the Santa Monica Pier in California, riding his bike back home to Water Mission’s Headquarters to raise awareness about clean water and sanitation.

Scotty biked 3,300 miles over deserts, mountains, and plains and finally made it to his home in Charleston this morning.

The seeds for this trip were planted long ago when Scotty learned that every 21 seconds a child dies of a waterborne illness.

This was the reason for his first ride in 2014 when he raised 70 thousand dollars riding across South Carolina.

Three years later, he decided to up the distance and the goal to 500 thousand dollars.

Scotty has surpassed that goal by more than 60 thousand dollars.

All of the money raised during his 8-week bike ride is going directly to building clean water wells for countries in need.

For more information on Scotty’s ride, visit his website here.