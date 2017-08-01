Parents, students ride along SCCPSS bus routes to prepare for school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County drivers will be sharing the road with hundreds of school buses Thursday as students return for their first day of school.

To ease any anxiety about riding the bus alone, the district invited parents and students to ride their routes today.

“I want parents to feel that when they put their kids on my bus, they are in the best care possible,” says Hazel Fraizer, who has been driving kids to school in Savannah-Chatham County for 12 years.

“I’m going to look after my kid, just the same as I’m going to look after every last one of my students on the bus, the same way,” she says.

This year Fraizer’s route includes Savannah High, Hubert Middle, and Tybee Maritime Academy.

Though her seats may have been fairly empty on the practice route today, she looks forward to meeting everyone on Thursday.

If you’re unsure of your child’s assigned bus route or pick-up time, visit Bus4Student.com.