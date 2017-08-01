National Night Out encourages unity with first responders, families

SAVANNAH, GA. – Tuesday night gave the chance for thousands across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to take part National Night Out.

2017 marked the 35th year the city of Savannah and Metro Police celebrated the community event.

More than 25 neighborhoods gathered to provide a safe and open place for families and first responders to get to know each other better.

“It’s a good thing for the kids. It’s a good thing for the community to give back to the kids and to the parents. It’s a good thing to having the kids out,” Lakeshore mother Taiyanna Milledge said.

While families were able to squeeze in the last drops of summer with free food, school supplies, games and music, Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin said there was a deeper message involved.

“We need citizens and citizens need the police,” he said.

The night seeks to get neighbors outside and say hi to each other, including their neighbors in uniform.

“You build relationship between individuals. You don’t build relationships with police cars going down the street,” Chief Lumpkin said.

The night also allowed for Metro Police to stress the vitality of community policing and keeping the city of Savannah safe is a two-way street.

