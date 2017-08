SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police department seek the public’s assistance to identify a man who took chairs from the porch of a Woodley Road home on July 26.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage:

Anyone with information on the subject should call Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3400. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.