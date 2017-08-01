May Howard Elementary celebrates new school building

The Wilmington Island community in Chatham County got its first look at the completed May Howard Elementary school during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The new building replaces the old campus next door that has already been torn down after standing for more than 50 years.

May Howard has long been considered one of the best elementary schools in the region and some say the school now has a building to match its reputation.

Principal Lesley Taylor said the faculty, staff and parents are eternally grateful for the community support.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone that voted for ESPLOST,” said Taylor. “Keep doing it. We needed it. As you can see, this beautiful facility is evidence of your vote.”

Students at Haven and Low elementary schools in Savannah will also enjoy new buildings this year. Those ribbon-cutting ceremonies have already been held.