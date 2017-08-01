Los Angeles reaches deal with Olympic leaders for 2028

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This July 11, 2017 file photo shows banners of Los Angeles 2024 candidacy, Paris 2024 candidacy and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), during the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Extraordinary Session, at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland. It was announced Monday, July 31, that Los Angeles has reached an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games, while ceding the 2024 Games to rival Paris. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP,File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles has reached an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games.

City Council President Herb Wesson’s office on Monday confirmed the deal.

Spokeswoman Caolinn Mejza says the pact is expected to be reviewed by the council later this week. The agreement–to be formally announced later Monday–follows a vote earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee to seek a deal to award the 2024 and 2028 Games. Paris is widely seen as the favorite for 2024. With the agreement, Los Angeles would get 2028.

