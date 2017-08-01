Local libraries offer free programs & special glasses for solar eclipse

(WSAV) – Local libraries are gearing up for one of nature’s most wondrous spectacles — a total eclipse of the Sun.

Areas of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are expected to witness a partial solar eclipse August 21, with up to 98% coverage of the Sun.

To celebrate Live Oak Public Libraries and the Beaufort Branch Library invite locals to take part in celebrating and learning about the astronomical event.

Children of all ages will have the opportunity to learn the science behind the eclipse and may be able to receive a free pair of glasses to protect their eyes during solar viewing.

Take a look at the list below to see when an event is being held at your local library.

Solar Eclipse viewing parties:

Monday, August 21, 11:00AM – Bluffton Branch Library

Monday, August 21, 2:00PM – Bluffton Branch Library

Watch a spaced-themed movie and pick up a pair of eclipse glasses:

Monday, August 14, 10:00AM – Bluffton Branch Library

Listen to In Biblio Novitas podcast – answer trivia and get a free pair of viewing glasses:

Available August 1, continues while supplies last

Learn the science behind the eclipse and tips on safe viewing:

Tuesday, August 15, 4:00PM – Midway-Riceboro Library

Tuesday, August 15, 4:30PM – Port City Library

Wednesday, August 16, 4:00PM – Hinesville Library

Find out more about the eclipse and make a pinhole projector:

Saturday, August 19, 10:30AM – Islands Library

A dramatic essay reading of Annie Dillard’s “Total Eclipse”:

Wednesday, August 16, 2:00PM – Beaufort Branch Library

Attend educational programs and get a free pair of eclipse glasses!

Wednesday, July 26, 5:30PM – Beaufort Branch Library

Monday, August 14, 4:00PM – Bull Street Library

Wednesday, August 16, 4:30PM – Oglethorpe Mall Library

Thursday, August 17, 4:00PM – Southwest Chatham Library

Saturday, August 19, 3:00PM – Springfield Library

Monday, August 21, 2:00PM – Garden City Library

For more information visit the Live Oak Public Libraries and Beaufort Branch Library websites.