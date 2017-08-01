Don’t miss WSAV’s 2017 Hurricane Special this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Can you believe we’re already two months into hurricane season? As we approach the anniversaries of Tropical Storm Hermine and Hurricane Matthew, WSAV is expanding our Hurricane Special.

Storm Watch 2017: What We Learned is coming at you this Saturday, August 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. on WSAV and live streaming at WSAV.com.

“We’re taking a look back. Revisiting Hurricane Matthew through the eyes of our viewers, city leaders, emergency responders, our reporters, and meteorologists,” says Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred. “We’re looking at it from all those different angles and the lessons we learned.”

WSAV’s Hurricane Special has been a staple for more than a decade. It’s typically a review of the basic information you need to know to prepare for a storm and its aftermath. But, it’s limited to just 30 minutes.

This year, in response what happened last season, it’s a full hour.

We’re still reviewing what you need to know in case of a storm; Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis is standing by with advice for when you evacuate, News 3’s Courtney Cole & JoAnn Merrigan look at how to prepare your home and what you need to know about your insurance coverage and Meteorologist Ariella Scalese has everything you need to know to prep your pets.

We even have advice about when to come home and what to do when you get there.

Storm Watch 2017: What We Learned is taking it further.

News 3’s Meredith Stutz talks with Chatham Emergency Management Director Dennis Jones about what CEMA learned and changes made to the evacuation plan. We also take a look at the impact of social media.

“Between October 4 through the 10 we had more than 2,000,000 individual users to our Facebook page,” says Kris. “An event like this was the first time that our area was able to see the role social media can play. It changed the way we got information and the way we gave out the information.”

In the Lowcountry News 3’s Holly Bounds reviews how that impact was both good and bad. Beaufort County leaders are still stressing how information on social media should only be trusted if it’s from official sources.

And News 3’s Andrew Davis is talking to those who stayed behind on Hilton Head Island and say they’d never do it again.

Already this storm season we’ve had four named storms, and the prediction is between 11 and 17. This expanded Hurricane Special will answer questions and help you prepare.

“Last year proved why this Hurricane Special is important… It had been a long, long time since the last storm hit,” says News Director Kevin Brennan. “But our job is to keep pumping that information out no matter what. Hopefully, because we do specials like this some people were more prepared for last year’s storm than they would have been otherwise. This year, they’ll be even more ready.”

We hope you tune in Saturday for Storm Watch 2017: What We Learned. We’ve been hard at work to bring you the best coverage of what went right, what went wrong, how to prepare and how to be ready for next time.

“We’re going to get hit again, it’s just a matter of when,” says Kris.

Reneé LaSalle is co-host of “The Bridge,” which airs at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday on WSAV. Contact her on Facebook by searching Reneé LaSalle WSAV, on Twitter @WSAVReneeL or email her at rlasalle@wsav.com.