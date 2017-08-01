Detectives seek public’s help identifying shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Southside Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shoplifting that occurred on July 4 at the Belk in the 7800 Block of Abercorn Street.

The female suspect reportedly entered the business and took items totaling approximately $500.00. The suspect left in a silver Kia Sorento with a South Carolina tag.

The suspect is described as a black female with several tattoos, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

During the incident, she wore a red dress and glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 351-3400.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.