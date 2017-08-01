Day 2 of Hurricane PrepareAthon: Create your emergency kit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today is Day 2 of Chatham County’s Hurricane PrepareAthon Week.

Today, Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) encourages you to create a family emergency kit. According to CEMA, there are several ways to create an emergency kit, but each kit should be specific to you and your family’s needs.

Don’t pack items that you will never use or that you have never tried. Only pack things that you and your family are accustomed to using on a regular basis.

Three examples of kits that you can make are:

Shelter-in-Place Kit : When riding out a storm in your home, you will need to ensure that you have the supplies you need to remain comfortable. Power outages are a strong possibility during tropical storms and tornadoes, so keeping a small kit with essential supplies is a great way to be prepared. Your Shelter-in-Place kit should have enough non-perishable food items and water for 3-5 days, comfort objects, medical supplies, medication and other items that you use regularly. We suggest that you keep this kit in the bottom level of your home in an interior room with no windows as you can easily utilize this kit during many severe weather emergencies including tornadoes, hurricanes and thunderstorms. Evacuation Kit: An Evacuation Kit will have similar items to a Shelter-in-Place kit, but should include a larger quantity. For example, an Evacuation Kit should have enough non-perishable food and water for at least 5-7 days. In addition, you will want to include a change of clothes for everyone in the family as well as essential toiletry items and all required medications. Consider adding several comfort objects and toys for children and animals as the change in their routine may be difficult to understand. Lastly, ensure that you have copies of all important documents including, but not limited to, birth certificates, social security cards, medical documents, and monthly expense information. Pet Supplies Kit: A pet’s kit should include enough food and water for at least 5 days, all pet medications (or prescriptions for an evacuation kit), a carrier for each pet with blankets, a copy of your pets most recent vet records and a current photo of your pet in case you all get separated. For more information on what to include in a kit and a list of hotels in Georgia that accept pets, visit The Humane Society of Savannah webpage.

For a list of additional suggested items for your various emergency kits, visit ChathamEmergency.org