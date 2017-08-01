Breaking Overnight: Three people shot in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were shot around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in Hinesville, according to police.

Two people were flown by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Hinesville, and the third person was taken to Memorial by ambulance, Hinesville Police Department Sgt. Franklin Gallob said.

The victims, two men and a woman, were shot at a house on the 900 block of Pineland Avenue, the officer said.

Police stopped a vehicle in connection with the shooting at the intersection of Glenn Bryant and South Main Street. Five people inside the vehicle are being as described as persons of interest in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

More on this story as details become available.

By Lewis Levine

