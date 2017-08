SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A well fitting mouth guard is key to preventing concussions and head injuries on the football field.

Dr. Angela Canfield helped fit the Bethesda Football team for free this year and applications are being accepted to choose a team for next year’s free fitting and guards.

You can apply here. Applications must be received by Friday, September 1st. If you have any questions call 912-349-0472.