After layoffs, Boeing offers buyouts at South Carolina plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Boeing Co. is offering voluntary buyouts to workers on the flight line at its 787 Dreamliner plant in South Carolina, following a spate of layoffs in June.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports workers at the North Charleston plant, including flight readiness technicians and inspectors, have until Aug. 4 to take buyout offers. Boeing South Carolina spokeswoman Lori Gunter says it’s too early to tell if more layoffs are forthcoming.

June’s layoffs of fewer than 200 workers included managers and salaried workers. The buyoffs are the first since workers rejected union membership earlier this year.

Gunter says it’s possible that some employees could be reassigned to other jobs or locations. The reductions come after President Donald Trump visited the Dreamliner assembly plant in February to tout a coming American manufacturing renaissance.