Wet July fuels grass growth spurt & temp hiring in Savannah

(SAVANNAH) Heavy rainfall has led to some hiring in the Hostess City. The frequency and pattern of the rain created ideal growth conditions for grass in Savannah. Brian Bossart, a supervisor with the Savannah Street Department says all the rain changes their game plan for keeping grass cut. “We have combined all the ways we do our maintenance to incorporate doing everything as we move through. Before we were coming through with different crews. The crew would do the bush hog, mowing, another crew would come in, the hand crew, weed eating and so forth, and we would have another crew come in and spray. Now we’re trying to perform all of that in the same motion as we go through so it’s definitely slowing the process down.” Bossart said. He says the rate of grass growth isn’t slowing down this year compared to last. “It’s growing probably double what the rate it was growing last year.” said Bossart, explaining that’s why the city has hired people to help. There are more than 700 miles of right-of-ways, medians, and ditches that the city maintains with ground crews on tractors, mowers, and with weed eaters. “We brought in, a, right now I think, we’re at 12 temporary labor help to help with the workforce because because were pretty much tapped out.” Bossart said.

Grass isn’t the only growth fueled by heavier rainfall. The mosquito population in Chatham County grows too, but there is a positive impact according to Jeff Heusel, Director of Chatham County Mosquito Control. Heusel says the mosquito responsible for West Nile Virus in the county does not breed well in abnormally wet weather. The extra rain washes out the stagnant basins they love. But while those numbers go down, Heusel says they rise for other species. “There are other mosquitoes species that, that love more rain.” Heusel said. He says a check around your home for anything that retains water and tipping it over can take care of mosquitoes as larvae. “It requires very little amount of water for those mosquitoes to go through a complete life cycle. And it only takes about 5 to 7 days.” Heusel said. He recommends tipping over anything around your home that is retaining water. Doing so once a week can cut down on any mosquito breeding where you live. In July 2016, Savannah saw just over an inch of rain for the month. This year, more than six inches of rain fell in the same area, spread over the entire month.