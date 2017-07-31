UPDATE: Tropical Storm Emily weakens to tropical depression

Related Coverage Tropical Storm Emily: Monday Morning Update

Tropical Storm Emily has downgraded to a tropical depression but will continue to track to the east and move back out over the water.

The storm system formed over the Gulf of Mexico, just west of Tampa, early this morning.

In just a few hours, it became Tropical Storm Emily, moving inland by 10:45 a.m.

The depression should stay well offshore from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry but may experience rip currents and rough surf.

Seas may be too rough for small craft for the next few days.

No additional strengthening is expected through Tuesday.