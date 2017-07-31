Trump said to have total confidence in Cabinet

Related Coverage Scaramucci out after 11 days in White House job

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump has “100 percent” confidence in his Cabinet.

That would include Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom Trump has publicly belittled in recent weeks. Trump has called Sessions “weak” and “beleaguered” and expressed disappointment in Sessions’ decision to step aside from the federal investigation into ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian government officials.

Sessions was among Trump’s earliest campaign supporters.

Asked about reports that Trump was considering moving Sessions to the Department of Homeland Security, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “there are no conversations about any Cabinet members moving in any capacity.” She added that Trump “has 100 percent confidence in all members of his Cabinet.”

John Kelly, the former homeland security secretary, was sworn in Monday as White House chief of staff.